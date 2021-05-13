Baba Ijesha: Lagos CP Odumosu replies Yomi Fabiyi, others

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has replied to the questions raised by Yomi Fabiyi and his group over the continued detention of a Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka known as Baba Ijesha.

Odumosu said Baba Ijesha was detained based on legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state Ministry of Justice.

The police boss said the actor would not be released until the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria called off its nationwide strike and the courts resumed so that he could be arraigned.

Odumosu stated these on Wednesday in reaction to the protest led by Omiyinka’s colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, and others.

Yomi Fabiyi and his group demonstrated at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, to demand his release on bail.

However, Odumosu said: “When they got the SCIID today (Wednesday), they were advised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, and he told them that we have done our work and sought legal advice from the Ministry of Justice and the advice was that we should still keep him in our custody.

“When we concluded our investigation, we forwarded our report to the ministry for legal advice. The ministry advised us through the Office of the Public Defender. The legal advice was that there was a prima facie case established against him and some sections of the law were quoted in the advice. So, the advice was that he should still remain in our custody and to be charged for that.”

Odumosu, however, noted that the ministry might review its position concerning Omiyinka’s detention if the JUSUN strike continues indefinitely.

The CP said, “Regarding the JUSUN strike, they agreed to be working for three days and striking for two days. They will go on strike on Monday and Tuesday, while the courts will sit on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“It was our hope that they would work on Wednesday, but coincidentally, Wednesday and Thursday are public holidays. But if the courts continue to remain shut, the Ministry of Justice may further review the report. But right now, we are relying on the advice of the ministry.”

Omiyinka has been in detention since he was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, who is in the care of a comedienne, Adekola Adekoya, aka Princess.