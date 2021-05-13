AY calls out actress Victoria Inyama on Instagram

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Comedian and actor, Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known as A.Y has called out Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, over her action on social media which negates what she preaches.

Inyama had advised that people needed to watch the words that come out of their mouths.

AY, who shared screenshots of Inyama’s post and comments, subtly called her out for being a hypocrite.

The Merry Men actor said though Inyama advised people on how not to mock a pain they’ve not experienced in her post, but it didn’t take her long to publicly comment on a blog ‘without watching her mouth on a pain he prays she doesn’t experience.’

“FIRST SLIDE: victoriainyama preaching to the world 4 days ago in her post on the need to watch the words that comes out of our mouth, and how not to mock a pain we’ve not experienced

“2ND AND 3RD SLIDE: TWO DAYS LATER same victoriainyama publicly commenting on a blog without watching her mouth on a pain I pray she doesn’t experience

“4TH AND 5TH SLIDE: A fan who called me his role model in my DM and calling me a pimp while commenting on a blog…Just to mention but a few

“Times are hard in Nigeria and we know a whole lot of People are not happy with their lives, so they usually have all the time in the world to discuss yours.

“Apart from all the social media entertainment, please know this today, accusations can ruin lives, so before you accuse and condemn, you better know what you are talking about. If you didn’t witness it yourself, then don’t assume everything you hear to be true.Only a fool speaks without having all the facts.

“It’s sickening to know that they are people who damage your reputation by making up lies about you just for fun/entertainment. The pathetic part is that so many people believe them without finding out the truth. More so people who naturally don’t like you would also never want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.

“@Victoriainyama YOU ARE DOING WELL,” AY wrote on Instagram.

This is coming days after Inyama took a swipe at her colleague and perceived foe, Etinosa Idemudia on Instagram over the collapse of her marriage.

Etinosa Idemudia had confirmed that her second marriage to Benin-based lawyer, Ighorosa, crashed after eight months while reacting to a blog that announced the news.