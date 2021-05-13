Abacha’s Chief of Defence Staff Dogonyaro is dead

Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, a former Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha, is dead.

Dogonyaro died on Thursday morning at The Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The 80-year-old was reportedly admitted to the hospital following a brief illness.

His body has been deposited at Air Force Hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

Joseph, the first son of the deceased disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

“Daddy has been sick for some time until yesterday when he had a stroke and we rushed him to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00 am precisely, he breathed his last.

“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warmth as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” he said.

Joseph said that the family was trying to cope with the shock of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.

He described his father as “a General who was so faithful and loyal to the nation, Nigeria.”

“He was a General who had no bias mind as a detribalised Nigerian. He served this nation faithfully and identified with all Nigerians and Africa as a continent.

“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole, ” Joseph added

Dogonyaro was enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1964 and was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967.