2Baba, Chike to perform at NGX Group’s launch

Nigeria’s renowned musicians, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia and Chike, ‘boo of the booless’ crooner, are to perform at the launch of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s campaign.

The artistes will provide first-class entertainment at the campaign launch, themed, “The Stock Africa Is Made Of,” scheduled to hold virtually on May 18.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr Oscar Onyema, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Onyema said “The Stock Africa Is Made Of” comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries.

The three subsidiaries, according to him, are the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Ltd., and the NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Ltd.

Onyema said that the campaign was designed to project new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“The Stock Africa Is Made Of is designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders.

“Built around the new corporate identity, the campaign emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of the NGX Group and its subsidiaries.

“It provides stakeholders with an immersive experience through creative messaging and opportunities for direct engagement with the brand.

“Our goal is not only to celebrate this pivotal point in our journey but to also show our stakeholders that we are ready and able to explore new frontiers in our quest to be the partner and platform of choice for meeting their business, financial and investment objectives,” Onyema said.

According to him, some industry leaders who will be speaking at the event are, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc; Dr Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance; Lamido Yuguda, the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission.