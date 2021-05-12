Yomi Fabiyi protests over Baba Ijesha’s detention

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi and four others protested against the detention of Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, who was accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Fabiyi marched from the Casino bus stop to Panti Police Station on Wednesday.

He described the continuous detention of Baba Ijesha as “illegal”.

The protesters are demanding that Baba Ijesha should be released from detention pending when a court would hear his case.

They were seen carrying placards and banners with different inscriptions such as ‘denial of bail of bail of bailable offence is human rights violation’, ‘Nigeria police, please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co’, ‘release Baba Ijesha’, and ‘Nigeria police must respect human rights and honour bail for bailable offence’.

The Nollywood actor had threatened to mobilise protest over what he called illegal detention of his colleague when it’s a bailable offense.

Fabiyi gave the police before Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 to release Baba Ijesha following which he will mobilise Nigerians for a protest.

On-Air-Personality Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz had also accused Fabiyi of clout chasing over his protest at Panti Police.