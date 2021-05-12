Veteran Hollywood actor, Norman Lloyd dies at 106

American actor Norman Lloyd who is best known for his roles as the villain in Hitchcock’s Saboteur and as the kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s St Elsewhere is dead.

The actor who has featured in movies with the likes of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin among others died aged 106.

Lloyd manager, Marion Rosenberg, said the veteran died on Tuesday at his home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Norman Lloyd, born in 1914, got his start performing with the Federal Theatre Project, part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s.

It employed hundreds of out-of-work actors. Lloyd, the son of a Jersey City store manager, soon started acting with Orson Welles at his acclaimed Mercury Theatre.

Then Alfred Hitchcock hired Lloyd to play the creepy title character in his 1942 movie Saboteur, the movie which brought him fame.

His other movie credits include Jean Renoir’s The Southerner, Charlie Chaplin’s Limelight, Dead Poets Society with Robin Williams, In Her Shoes with Cameron Diaz, and Gangs of New York with Daniel Day-Lewis.