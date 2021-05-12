Sheikh Mansour congratulates Manchester City

Owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has congratulated the club on sealing their third Premier League title in four years.

The club were crowned English champions on Tuesday night, when Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City guaranteed the trophy with three games to spare.

As it stands, Manchester City hold an unassailable 10-point lead at the summit.

The success marks the club’s fifth title in the Premier League era, all of which have come in the past 10 seasons and under Sheikh Mansour’s ownership.

“I congratulate the fans of Manchester City in England and in every country of the world who stood behind the team throughout its journey in a difficult season due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Sheikh Mansour tweeted early on Wednesday.

“I also thank the management, the players, the team coach and all the staff at the club for winning the Premier League, and I hope that this wonderful achievement will be a catalyst for more titles.”

Mansour is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs in the UAE.

Last month, Pep Guardiola’s side won the League Cup for the fifth time in six seasons, while later this month they contest a first Champions League final in the club’s history.

That match takes place against Premier League rivals Chelsea on May 29, with a venue yet to be confirmed