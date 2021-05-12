Republican Liz Cheney dares Trump, House surrogates

Despite plans to oust her as House Republican leader, Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) stood her ground on Tuesday, warning that ex-President Trump and his hatchet men are undermining American democracy, by peddling lies on a rigged election.

Cheney voted for Trump’s impeachment in February over the Capitol invasion by his thugs.

Since then she has been targeted for political emasculation, by stripping her of the post she holds in the House.

On Tuesday night, Cheney, daughter of an ex-vice President, proved she could not be intimidated over her position on Trump’s impeachment.

According to a report by thehill.com, Cheney

in a fiery floor speech said the decision by many in her party to enable former President Trump’s falsehoods about his election loss risked undermining American democracy.

Cheney, currently chair of the House Republican Conference, made clear in her Tuesday night floor speech that she isn’t backing down against the former president, despite the expected cost to her political ambitions in the House.

“Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans,” Cheney said.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” Cheney continued. “I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

Cheney warned that the U.S. faces an unprecedented threat to its democratic process with Trump continuing to claim that President Biden was not legitimately elected.

She further warned that Trump’s actions threatened more violence like the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s Electoral College win.

“Today, we face a threat America has never seen before. A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him,” Cheney said. “He risks inciting further violence.”

