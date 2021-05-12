Police promise prompt response to distress calls

The Kaduna State Police Command has assured the people of the state of its readiness to promptly respond to distress calls during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The command also vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of people who would attempt to tamper with peace and order during the period.

The spokesperson for the command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“Report any suspicious movements and objects in your area to the nearest security formation or call the command’s emergency numbers: 07039675856 and 08075911105.

“The police command, in synergy with all security agencies in the state, equally re-assure members of the public of their safety and urge them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or harassment from any quarters,’’ Jalige said.

He said that the command had already deployed operatives to monitor key vulnerable points across the state to ensure tight security during and after the celebration.

Jalige also said that the command had drawn out elaborate operation order/strategies to checkmate activities of criminals during the period.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Mr Umar Muri, wishes you a happy Eid el-Fitr celebration,’’ he said.