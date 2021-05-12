PDP praises Ike Ekweremadu at 59

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) felicitates with former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as he marks his 59th birthday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDD described Ekweremadu as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian, a courageous leader and excellent legislator, who has remained steadfast and resilient in the quest for the entrenchment of democratic tenets of justice, equity, rule of law and constitutional order in our country.

The party in its statement said it is proud of Ekweremadu’s selfless contributions towards the unity and development of Nigeria, as well as, the growth and stability of the party for the task ahead.

PDP implores Senator Ekweremadu not to relent in his efforts but to continue in using his wealth of experience in the legislature to ensure that we get the enabling laws to move our nation forward.

“We urge him to continue to use his experience and proficiencies to rally other lawmakers and stakeholders to engender the desired improvements in our electoral act to ensure that Nigerians are no longer shortchanged in elections and that their collective will is not subverted particularly, in the 2023 general elections,” the statement said.

PDP congratulates Senator Ekweremadu and prays to God to continue to bless him with many more years in good health.