OSSAP-SDGs disowns Bauchi road project

By
Ayorinde Oluokun
-
The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has said it is not involved in the construction of an allegedly abandoned seven- kilometer road project in Gungura Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The management of OSSAP-SDGs in a statement on Friday stated that the road project is not one of its ongoing interventions in Bauchi State.

While emphatically disassociating itself from the road project, OSSAP-SDGs urged the media and other organisations involved in monitoring of government projects to be more painstaking in their investigations before arriving at and coming out with their conclusions.

