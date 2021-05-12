Obasa urges Buhari to grant governors request

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the requests of the Southern Governors Forum.

He stated this on Wednesday in his Eid-el- Fitr message.

Obasa expressed the belief that the security and economic challenges Nigeria is faced with at the moment are a face from which the country would come out stronger.

According to him, “President Buhari should not only give a thought to the requests made by the governors, but he should also implement them for the country to move forward.

Appealing to the citizens of the country not to lose faith and hope, the Speaker said: “This year’s Ramadan afforded many of us the opportunity to pray for the country. It is obvious that the country has some challenges.

“However, the challenges should not be left to the government alone. Every citizen of Nigeria is important and must play that positive role that would ultimately move the country from where it is now to where we want it to be.

“We are a religious set of people and the religions practised in the country teach us to live in love and peace with one another as well as be our neighbours’ brothers and sisters.

“More than ever, we have the responsibility to make the country habitable, devoid of criminal elements, and we must be resolute on this.”

The Speaker congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for witnessing the end of Ramadan.

“Beyond the celebration, let us all endlessly practise the virtues of love, obey the commandments of Allah, ensure a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Nigeria and continue to pray to God for more grace,” Obasa urged.