National grid collapses, KEDC, Eko Disco alert consumers

By
PM NEWS Editor
The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company(KEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc have alerted power consumers about the collapse of the national grid.

KEDC tweeted: “We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid.

“The collapse occurred at about 11:01 am this morning.

“Power supply shall be restored across our franchise as soon as the grid is restored by the Transmission Company of Nigeria team”, said Abdulazeez Abdullahi
Head, Corporate Communication.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc(EKEDP), also informed its customers:

“Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us,” it said in a note to customers.

There was no word yet from the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN), which owns the grid.

