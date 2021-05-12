Nasarawa Speaker calls for prayers for nation’s security

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged Muslims and other Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s intervention to overcome the nation’s security challenges.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, in Keffi on Wednesday.

Abdullahi (APC-Ugya/Umaisha) said that prayer was key to success, hence the need for all Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, security, stability and progress to reign supreme in the country.

The speaker, according to the statement, called on Nigerians to have faith and trust in God as well as believe in Nigeria’s greatness.

“Let Nigerians continue to pray and strive for the nation’s unity, peace, progress and development of the country,” he appealed.

The speaker also urged well-to-do individuals to extend hands of love to the less privileged in order to cushion their lives and give them a sense of belonging in the society.

He enjoined Muslims to sustain the spirit of sacrifice, perseverance, commitment to God’s activities and enhancement of prayers among other good deeds associated with the month of Ramadan.

He enjoined political, religious, traditional and community leaders to continue to preach peace and love among their followers.

Besides, Abdullahi urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Bahari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule administrations and other leaders at all levels to succeed.

The speaker urged Nigerians to unite, embrace peace, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of their differences.

He restated his readiness to support and promote resolutions and laws that would have a direct bearing on citizens.