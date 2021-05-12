Muhammadu Sanusi: I am the leader of Tijjaniya

Former Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi has revealed he was confirmed the Khalifa of Tijjaniya in Nigeria by Sheikh Mahy Ibrahim Nyass, when he paid him a visit in Senegal on Monday.

The former Emir revealed this in an interview on Tuesday with BBC Hausa.

Sanusi revealed that a delegation of prominent scholars was sent to Nigeria by Khalifa Sheikh Mahy Nyass to consult Nigerian clerics on their preferred choice to lead the sect in the country.

He said that 98 per cent of the clerics selected him as their choice.

“As people already know, this was my grandfather’s position… The late Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi I and all my life, I have no ambition than to inherit him. I inherited him and became the Emir of Kano and today, Almighty Allah has made it possible for me and I inherited him as Khalifa of Tijjaniyya.

“I have nothing to say but to thank Almighty Allah and seek for his guidance to help me discharge my responsibility,” he said.

Months back, there were counterclaims that the former Kano emir was not appointed the khalifa of the sect.

Questions were raised on how other senior clerics would pay allegiance to Malam Sanusi even if he had received his letter of endorsement from Nyass.

Two prominent clerics- Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Sheikh Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh- are seen as the torchbearers of the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria according to Daily Trust.

Following Sanusi’s announcement he was confirmed leader of the sect on Tuesday, followers of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi said they were not aware of the latest endorsement of Sanusi from Senegal and were not consulted before the decision was made.

There was no information from the side of Sheikh Sheriff Saleh on how they view the appointment.