Home Nigeria News More woes for El-Rufai as NUPENG shuts down

More woes for El-Rufai as NUPENG shuts down

By
Nimot Sulaimon
-
El-Rufai: his administration attracted $500m investment
NUPENG
NUPENG in Kaduna to shut down May 16

By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to shut down services in Kaduna State with effect from May 16.

The directive was in compliance with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) five days warning strike over the sack of workers in the state.

NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale gave the directive in a letter addressed to the Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG on Wednesday.

Olawale said compliance with the directive was necessary for the successful execution of the campaign against alleged anti-labour practices of the Kaduna state governor.

NLC had directed workers in the state to totally withdraw services for five days with effect from May 16, 2021.

The directive was given following the sack of over 4,000 workers in the state.

Kaduna State NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman had said that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a delegation from the NLC national headquarters.

The union had accused the state government of ignoring due process in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from local governments, state basic education board and Primary Health Care Agency.

NAN

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar