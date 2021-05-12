Maiduguri attack: Crack Police team eliminates 8 Boko Haram fighters

By Abankula

It was a bad outing for Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri on Tuesday as they ended up getting more than a bloody nose.

The terrorists stormed the Jiddari Polo area of the city at about 5.30 pm, with a gun truck and some members on motorcycles, creating panic.

They didn’t expect to be challenged so quickly, when a crack team of police operatives suddenly emerged with an armoured tank.

The team, which was led by CSP Mohammed Ibrahim eliminated eight of the terrorists, according to a report by PRNigeria.

“Immediately the terrorists sighted the police team, they attempted to escape. While pursuing them, the police armoured personnel carrier overran and killed some of them on the spot”, a source told the news platform.

“We counted at least eight bodies while many others were shattered to pieces. As we speak their bodies are laying down in Jidari Polo.

“Items recovered from the terrorists include; Anti Aircraft guns, several AK 47 and one Gun-truck belonging to the terrorists.

A reinforcement team comprising of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian police and the Civilian Joint Task Force were later deployed to chase the fleeing terrorists.