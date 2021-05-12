Lagos wins Presidential Award as overall best public school

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

This assurance was stated today in Ikeja by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

She spoke at the official presentation of keys to a bus won by Oriwu Senior Model College as Best Public School at the 2020 Presidential Teachers/ Schools Excellence Award Ceremony.

Adefisayo attributed this success to the huge investment of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanw-Olu’s administration to the development of the education sector adding that the State Government has ensured that no child is left behind in the drive for total educational development.

She said Lagos has been outstanding in various competitions, a testament to the efforts and collective commitment towards adding value to the education sector.

Mrs Adefisayo commended the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Education District II, Mrs. Anike Adekanye for her dedication and proactiveness in managing the affairs of Education District II, making the state proud as overall best Public School.

She lauded the efforts of the principal and teachers noting that they play a major role to the success of the students.

She charged them not to rest on their oars as there is still more work to be done in attaining greater heights in the education sector.

Anike Adekanye noted that Education District II has continued to win laurels at National and International programmes.

She said four of the teachers in the districts clinched cars out of the twelve presented by the Governor at the recent Teachers Merit Award.

She added that the State Government also presented a three bedroom apartment to Mrs. Elusaki Agnes for winning the Overall best teacher in the Federation.

She appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for his leadership towards revitalizing the education sector through the THEMES Agenda.