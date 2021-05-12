Iyabo Ojo sues Yomi Fabiyi over defamatory posts

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken legal action against her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi over defamatory posts.

She is demanding an immediate retraction of defamatory publication, a public apology and payment of N100 million in damages.

Earlier, Yomi Fabiyi led a protest to Panti Police station to demand the release on bail of Olanrewaju Omiyinka. According to him, it is an abuse of Baba Ijesha’s human rights to be detained on a bailable offence.

Meanwhile, he and other protesters carried placards, banners with different inscriptions such as ‘denial of bail of bail of bailable offence is human rights violation’, ‘Nigeria police, please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co’, ‘release Baba Ijesha’, and ‘Nigeria police must respect human rights and honour bail for bailable offence’.

The mention of Iyabo Ojo’s name on some of these placards has resulted in a lawsuit.

In a letter written by Ojo’s lawyers, The Maverick Forte Legal, they warned that failure to comply with the demands within 14 days would result in an initiation of legal proceedings without delay.