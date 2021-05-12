Hearn reveals country host of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury bout

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that the coming Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury championship fight will be in Saudi Arabia in August.

However, a specific date and venue have not been decided.

Eddie confirmed to SkySports the fight would be either on the 7th of August or 14th of August somewhere in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

He added they were working with the “same people” as they did for Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

“We’re very comfortable. Anthony’s comfortable, he knows those people,” added Hearn.

“They delivered on every one of their promises last time. We’re ready to go.”

This year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are set to finish on 8 August, so Hearn said 14 August made more sense but that he hoped to secure the date and venue in the next few days.

Hearn announced that a two-fight deal between Joshua and Fury, 32, had been agreed in March after months of negotiations.

The fight will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight bout for the first time.