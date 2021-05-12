Fayemi pardons 12 prisoners

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has granted clemency to 12 prisoners,

serving their term at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti.

The pardon followed the recommendations by the Ekiti Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda revealed that the freed inmates were serving various terms for offences such as stealing and housebreaking.

The commissioner who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Julius Ajibare said, “The beneficiaries are considered based on account of good conduct, remorsefulness and period left to serve at the centre,”.

He advised them “to be of good conduct as they rejoin society, avoid conducts inimical to the peace of the society and shun vengeance”.

He also advised them to stay away from anything that could make them return to prison.

The names of the 12 released inmates released were not disclosed.