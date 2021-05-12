Ellen DeGeneres bows to pressure, ends talk show

American TV host, Ellen DeGeneres has bowed to pressure and is reportedly set to end ”The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

This is following accusations that she allowed a toxic work environment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen said she was moving on because the programme was “just not a challenge anymore”.

She added that she “has had enough and told her team that she’s done”.

After airing 18 seasons since 2003, the talk-show host is expected to make an announcement while hosting Oprah Winfrey today.

