Eid-el-Fitri: Makinde felicitates with Muslims

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Seyi Makinde congratulated Muslims in Oyo State and across the country, on successfully completing the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

In a statement released by Makinde’s chief press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the governor expressed his joy that Muslims have witnessed another celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

He charged Muslim faithful in the state and Nigerians to reflect on the spiritual teachings of Ramadan, which include the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Makinde used the opportunity to call on Muslims to continuously practice their religion as if every other month is Ramadan.

The governor enjoined residents of the state to celebrate the festivities in moderation and show love to one another.

Thereafter, he called for prayers to end insecurity in the country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by the Muslim faithful in the state.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah (SWT), promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

“There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people is growing amid these very difficult times.”