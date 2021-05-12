Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki preaches tolerance, peaceful coexistence

By Monday Ajogun

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday congratulated Muslims in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message made available to newsmen in Benin, the governor called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He urged the Muslim faithful to remain steadfast and continue to pray for peace and unity of the country, saying that development and growth could only take place when the people were united.

“I urged you to embrace the spirit of love, selflessness, tolerance, sacrifice and charity, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah.

“I urge you to use the season as a period to reflect on our individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining love, peace and harmony in the country,” he said.

Obaseki also hailed Muslims in the state for their support for his administration’s response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, he urged them to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, as stipulated by government and health authorities.

NAN