Eid el-Fitr: Edo Police deploy 3,410 operatives

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

To ensure a hitch-free Eid el-Fitr celebration, the Edo State Police Command said it has put in place adequate security measures, with the massive deployment of 3,410 men.

The command disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its public relations officer, SP Kontongs Bello.

According to the statement, the operatives will be deployed to mosques and recreation venues across the state.

“Also deployed are, traffic personnel to ensure free flow of traffic especially in Benin City.

“The command will also collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure that the celebration is hitch-free,” the statement said.

While congratulating Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan month, the state commissioner of police, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, enjoins them to be security conscious while celebrating and report any suspicious movement.

Ogbadu also advised that the command’s control room be contacted in time of distress.