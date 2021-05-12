Eid-al-Fitr: Atiku calls for peace, unity

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar congratulates Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the globe as they mark the Eid-Al-Fitr celebration.

Atiku, in a statement signed by him in celebration of the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, called on Muslims to ensure peace and unity within their family and neighbourhood at all times.

In his Eid message to Nigerian Muslims, Atiku said this year’s celebration is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property.

His Eid message in full reads: “My Eid-al-Fitr Message to Nigerian Muslims

“It is by the injunction of the Almighty Allah that we undertook fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan. Having fulfilled the command, I congratulate fellow Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe for a successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and to wish us all a happy Eid-al-fitr celebration.

“The significance of the celebration is not limited to having completed the circle of our obligation in the Holy Month of Ramadan. It extends to causing a reminder on ourselves to remain steadfast in our pursuit to attain piety.

“This year’s Eid-al-Fitr is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property and when a large number of our people are hard hit by the ravaging scourge of poverty.

“As Muslims, we need to remind ourselves of our obligation to ensuring peace and unity within our family and in our neighbourhood at all times.

“Today, across Nigeria, there is a scary and growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines.

“As Muslims, we know from both the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that no tribe or race is superior to another, except the one that seeks piety to the Almighty Allah.

“We do not attain piety through hate or blood-letting. We attain piety through forbearance and by sharing love.

“That is the message that we must give some reflection as we celebrate Eid tomorrow.

“Once again, on behalf of my family, I wish all Muslims a happy Eid-al-Fitr celebration and pray that Almighty Allah accepts our sacrifices in good deeds.”