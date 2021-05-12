Davido’s lawyer Ajudua reveals writer of hit single “Jowo”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Bobo F. Ajudua, a legal adviser to Afro-pop sensation, David Adeleke also known as Davido has finally cleared the air on who wrote the hit single “Jowo”.

Rumours started on Twitter after some users claimed that Victor AD granted an interview where he revealed Davido stole the song from him.

The tweet read, “Victor AD just confirmed Davido stole his record ‘Jowo’.

According to him, “OBO heard d song after they recorded ‘Tire You’. He was surprised to see d song on ABT without him/his mgt consent”.

He said “Davido blocked him on Socials & threatened to ruin him. This wickedness.”(sic)

On sighting the negative comments on Twitter, Davido wrote: “I’ll keep being a great person … We move no be for everybody.”

I’ll keep being a great person … We move no be for everybody — Davido (@davido) May 11, 2021

However, Victor AD later denied the claims, saying; “Omo, no be me write JOWO for @davido. I don’t know where all this is coming from. Make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo.”

Omo no be me write JOWO for @davido I don’t know where all this is coming from. make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo — Victor AD REDEYE (@victor_adere) May 11, 2021

Davido’s lawyer also decided to shed more light on the drama by clearing the air on the rumours.

Prince Ajudua in a new post revealed that Jowo was co-written by Davido and Oladeinde Okubajo, another member of 30BG.

“As far as I know, Jowo was performed by Davido, written by David Adeleke & Oladeinde Okubajo aka @Davido & @Deindeofficial and prod by Jerry Jethro & Peter A. Kehinde Emmanuel aka Napji & Majicboi. That’s as far as I know. Don’t shoot me, I’m just the guy that did the paperwork,” he tweeted.

Deinde also took to his page to tweet; “End of story, make everybody getat.”

End of story, make everybody getat — Deinde (@Deindeofficial) May 11, 2021

“Jowo” is one of the tracks on Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album.

The visual for “Jowo” was shot in Lagos, Nigeria.