COVID-19: Lagos places US, Canada, France, 11 others on watch list

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday placed 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, France and Germany on the watch list in a bid prevent a third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Other countries are: Netherlands, Togo, Ghana, Cameroun, Angola, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, Abayomi.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, India, Brazil and Turkey where new variants of COVID originated from and is rapidly increasing, especially in the past seven days are classified as the Red countries, while the Amber countries which consists of 14 nations are countries that are currently experiencing active community transmission of the new variants which originated from the Red countries.

The Commissioner added that the Green Countries are countries with no known variants of COVID or records of variants from Red Countries and no clear increase in the number of daily confirmed cases.

Abayomi disclosed that the State government would closely monitor inbound flights from the Red and Amber Countries and set parameters for management of POIs from the countries.

“Our protocol for management of inbound passengers from the Red Countries will include; a mandatory PCR test 72 hours before departure, PCR test post arrival and a 14 day isolation in a government approved facility paid for by the passenger.

“Passengers of interests from the Amber Countries are also required to do PCR test 72 hours before departure, PCR test post arrival and a mandatory seven days isolation at home which will be monitored by our logistics, surveillance and EkoTELEMED teams,” Abayomi said.