Breaking: Chelsea crash to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Chelsea crash to Arsenal 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, losing the bid to overtake Leicester City in third position.

The win brightens Arsenal’s Europa Champions qualifying hope.

The Gunners took the lead on 16 minutes after a blunder from Jorginho and they held on till the end of the match.

After receiving a pass, Emile Smith Rowe had a huge opportunity. He coolly unleashed a perfect low shot, which went in off the right post.

Mason Mount, on 28 minutes received a precise pass in the box and took the shot early. The ball headed towards the middle of the goal, but Bernd Leno showed off his skills and made a brilliant save to deny him.

Chelsea thought they have equalised on 61 minutes but VAR ruled offside.

A corner kick taken by Chelsea came over to Kai Havertz, who won a simple header before Christian Pulisic nodded the ball into the back of the net, but it was ruled offside.

On 90 minutes, Olivier Giroud squandered a big chance. He got to the rebound inside the penalty box but only placed the ball against the crossbar.