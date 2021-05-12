Argentine Podoroska sees off Serena Williams in Rome

By Abankula

Argentine Nadia Podoroska spoilt Serena Williams’ joy of playing her career 1000th match at Rome Masters on Wednesday.

The Argentine beat the tennis legend 7-6 7-5, in round two. Serena had won the tournament four times.

The match at the Italian Open was Serena’s first since her semi-final loss to Naomi Osaka in February’s Australian Open.

The 39-year-old Williams, who is still on the hunt for a record-equalling 24th Gram Slam title, had planned to use the tournament to prepare for the French Grand Slam at at Roland-Garros.

The tournament will take place between 30 May to 13 June.

She was not the only star sent packing from Rome on Wednesday.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka also lost to American Jessica Pegula 7-6 6-2.