Why I am aspiring for Ojodu LCDA Chairmanship seat – Odunmbaku

The chairmanship aspirant of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, David Odunmbaku has explained the rationale behind his decision to throw his hat into the ring in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.

He said his main motivation is to serve the people and transform Ojodu.

Speaking at a Ramadan lecture which he sponsored and held at Akiode Eid Praying Ground, Ojodu-Berger, Odunmbaku said as a youth with vast experience both within and outside the shores of Nigeria, the time had come for him to deploy his ideas and skill-set garnered over the years to effect positive and impactful changes in Ojodu LCDA.

Odunmbaku, who is the current Secretary to the Council at the Ojodu LCDA, is also the son of a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, popularly known as Baba Eto.

He said having been born and brought up in Ojodu, he is very much familiar with the area in terms of the challenges confronting the people, and that he is raring to go to do his best to make life comfortable for the people.

“I thank our religious leaders, political leaders, community leaders, women, youths and the people generally for your support so far. To my fellow youths, I say this is our time. I can’t do it alone and that is why we are going round to tell the people our agenda.

“Everybody knows my father as a leader; however, I have also decided to come out this time to serve the people. I have been contributing my quota in the capacities I have held and now, I want to take it further so as to do more for the people.

“I was born and brought up in Ojodu. I clearly understand the terrain and I am raring to go to effect positive changes. I have received God’s grace to travel abroad to study and I have since been back, contributing my quota.

“I decided on my own to serve the people. I have passion to serve and serving the people runs in my family’s DNA. And so, I need the help and support of the people, I can’t do it alone; let’s do it together,” he said.

In his lecture, the Chief Imam of Agidingbi, Alhaji Ganiyu Adeyemi admonished Odunmabku to keep faith with his promise to the people, and serve the people as promised.

“Your father (Baba Eto) is known to be a man who supports people. He has supported many to become leaders. There are people he has supported to become leaders and are against you now. That is life. However, my message to you is that when you get what you want by God’s grace, remember to keep faith with your promise to serve the people. To the supporters, you must remain steadfast and be united,” he said.

Adeyemi also urged the Muslim Ummah to strictly adhere to the essence of Ramadan.

The Ramadan lecture was attended by political leaders, religious leaders and community leaders in Ojodu LCDA as well as the teeming supporters of Odunmbaku.