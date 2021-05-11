‘Plan B’ not the solution: Yul Edochie slams Adefarasin

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has reacted to the comment made by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, about plan B to exit Nigeria amid insecurity.

Adefarasin, senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, on Sunday urged his congregation to have a “plan B” in case there is a need to leave the country in the wake of insecurity.

The 39-year-old actor cum politician in a post shared on social media platforms on Tuesday said leaving his fatherland will not be the solution.

“Jakpa is not the answer. Yes, no one wants to lose his life, but truth is, we’ll all die someday, all of us. So what’s the point of running?

Yul who has been garnering support for his presidential ambition further reaffirmed his commitment to liberate Nigerians come 2023.

“I’m a man sent by God to liberate his people. I will not run from my fatherland. We must get it right. My plan B is ‘NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER,’” he wrote.

