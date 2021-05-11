MURIC: Obasanjo must drop Akinwunmi Adesina from 2023 race

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to drop the current president of the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, from the 2023 presidential race.
Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC, stated this in a statement sent to PM News on Tuesday.
Akintola said Obasanjo must withdraw his support for Akinwunmi Adesina because he is a “Yoruba Christian”.
According to Akintola, reports have revealed that Obasanjo is trying to draft the current president of the African Development Bank (ADB) into the 2023 presidential race.
He noted that the next Yoruba presidential ticket must go to a Yoruba Muslim in the name of fairness, justice and equity.
Akintola said he based his stand on the fact that three Yoruba Christians have occupied the Aso Rock villa and no single Yoruba Muslim has held the post of president or vice president since independence.
According to Akintola, “Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is reportedly making attempts to draft the current president of the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, into the 2023 presidential race. We object to this move. Obasanjo wants to waste all the efforts put in place by the Nigerian government to get Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina to that continental position.
“We remind the former president that as a Yoruba Christian, he has led Nigeria twice. He spent 3 years and 258 days as a military head of state (1976 – 1979) and another 8 years as a civilian president (1999 – 2007). Two other Yoruba Christians have also occupied Aso Rock. Chief Earnest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan was the interim head of state from 26th August 1993 to 17th November 1993. The current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is also a Yoruba Christian.
“Obasanjo’s attempt to drag Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina who is also a Yoruba Christian into the presidential race negates the principles of fairness, justice and equity. It is an attempt to rob Yoruba Muslims of the presidential slot and it violates a cardinal principle of democracy, namely, inclusiveness.
“It is an open secret that Yoruba Muslims who form the majority of the population in the South West are being denied their Allah-given fundamental human rights. This has led to complaints and court cases initiated by Muslims across Yorubaland over political and religious persecution. Yoruba Muslims are at the receiving end of the deprivation of civil liberties. It is our contention that another Yoruba Christian presidency will usher in another opportunity for Christian hegemony and the marginalisation, stigmatisation, repression and persecution of Yoruba Muslims.
“Let Obasanjo tell us how many Yoruba Muslims were ministers in his administration. Even in Kwara State which is also a predominantly Muslim territory, Obasanjo picked two Christians as ministers (C. O. Adebayo and Funke Doyin). But he could not extend such ‘luxury’ to Yoruba Muslims in the South West.
“MURIC rejects this grand design to keep Muslims in Yorubaland in perpetual bondage. There are many Yoruba Muslims who are eminently qualified for the post of president. We also believe that the interest of the Yoruba people will be best served if they will channel their grievances towards ensuring that a Yoruba man emerges president instead of pursuing a separatist agenda that may lead them nowhere.
“We advise ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to relax his grip on the Nigerian jugular vein. He should stop pushing Yoruba Muslims to the background. Christians are not the only human beings in Yorubaland. Fair sharing spreads goodwill. Monopoly generates rancour and ill-feeling. There is no true democracy where there is no inclusiveness. The political party does not matter to us. What is important is that the next Yoruba presidential ticket must go to a Yoruba Muslim in the name of fairness, justice and equity.”
Is this man not jus MAD?
This talk coming from Islamic scholar is foolishness, especially, at this moment where Nigeria is almost going extinct, with a Muslim as the President. People lack shame
The family of Ishaq Akintola should by now be seriously worried over the mental status of their man The MURIC man utterrances shows nothing but an indication that things have gone wrong upstairs.
This is the most retrogressive statement I have ever heard from a Yoruba man. I thought this Akintola person was going to argue that Adesina wasn’t qualified to superintend over the affairs of Nigeria based on empirical evidence, other than religiousconsiderations. The likes of Akintola is the reason Nigeria is not making progress.
This is why we are where we are today… religious sentiments, is the Yoruba Muslim capable? Or another doll that you people wants to put in office ??
I am not sure this man is a pure Yoruba man. When Jakande was elected as Governor of Lagos State that he performed excellently, was he appointed because he was a Muslim? Who cares about your religion in Yoruba land? How many family in Yoruba land that can boast that they don’t have a member of their family belonging to or practicing different religion? What we look for is, are you Omoluwabi or otherwise? It is when these religious bigots want to create confusion they start to talk like this. What even gives him the impression that the next president should be from Yoruba land and not Ibo land or Middle Belt region? I am a Christian Yoruba man but I won’t vote for anyone because he or she is a Christian. I will rather vote after assessing the leadership quality of the candidates.