Lagos: NSCDC assures calmness during Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

Mr Paul Ayeni, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State, said the corps had deployed 2,000 personnel ahead of the Eid-el Fitr celebrations in the state.

Ayeni in Lagos on Tuesday assured residents of the safety of their lives, property and other infrastructure throughout the state.

The NSCDC boss promised that all the dark spots would be properly monitored to ensure that miscreants did not take advantage of the break to foment trouble.

Eid-el Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” is a religious observance by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting called Ramadan.

The Federal Government had declared Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13 as public holidays to enable the Muslim faithful to celebrate the festivities.

Ayeni warned hoodlums, who would plan to use the festive periods to perpetrate evils to desist as the Corps was ready to tackle their menace.

According to him, the Corps will make the state security tight and impregnable by miscreants trying to damage the country’s image.

“Our 24-hour patrol is uncompromisable,” the NSCDC boss said.

He further said that the Corps would synergise with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and critical infrastructures during the festivities.

The Lagos NSCDC commandant, however, appealed to residents not to protect bandits in their environment.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Lagos residents to give NSCDC prompt information of any suspected criminal around them.

“The peaceful existence of Lagos is a collaborative work.

“Prompt information to Lagos NSCDC would help foil the menace of these miscreants,” he said.

Ayeni noted that members of the Corps were already situated in all the Local Governments and Development Areas of the state.

Wishing all Lagos residents a happy celebration, the NSCDC preaches love, saying, “let the love continue.”