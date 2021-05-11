JUST IN: No Eid-el-fitri Wednesday, Ramadan fast continues – NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Tuesday asked Muslims to observe Ramadan fast on Wednesday as the moon has not been sighted

NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, informed the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan,” it said in the statement issued by the Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu.

“Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr,” the statement added.

The Council prayed that Almighty Allah accepts Muslims fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant them all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.