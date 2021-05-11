Insecurity: 16 governors hit Delta for Southern governors’ meeting

Sixteen of the 17 southern governors have arrived Asaba, Delta State for a crucial security meeting to address the growing insecurity in the region.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is already in Asaba for the meeting with other governors under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum (SNGF) to address the growing issues of insecurity and other matters affecting the regions and Nigeria as a whole.

The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the seventeen governors in South-West, South-South and South-East geo-political zones of Nigeria.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the meeting is an intervention by the governors to jointly brainstorm and address burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The regional security meeting is holding less than twenty hours after Governor Sanwo-Olu hosted a very crucial stakeholders meeting on security in Lagos, to address the challenges posed to the state.

Like Lagos, the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting is expected to critically evaluate the current security situation in the country, the implications for southern Nigeria and proffer an immediate and long term solution so as to keep the region safe and secure for the citizens.

The SNGF, will hold at the banquet hall of the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

Some of the governors who are already in Asaba as at 11:30am for the crucial meeting are the host governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Chairmen, South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

It would be recalled that the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum held a virtual meeting last Tuesday at the instance of Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and David Umahi (Ebonyi) who are chairmen of the South-West, South-South and South-East Governors Forum respectively.

The virtual meeting was attended by 15 out of the 17 governors in the Southern region of Nigeria.

It was during the virtual meeting that the governors agreed to meet in Asaba today for another meeting that will harmonise their positions towards addressing the insecurity and tension in the country, among other issues.