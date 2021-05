Hundreds of worshippers on Monday night held a candlelight processions for late Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Dare died last Wednesday night in his sleep.

Earlier, service of songs was held in his memory, which attracted lots of dignitaries.

The candlelight procession was held at the RCCG’s Redemption Camp, with Mrs Temitope Adeboye, wife of the deceased at the procession.

See photos below from Efunla Ayodele