Gov. Emmanuel donates N60 million to slain officers’ families

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, donated the sum of N60m to the families of security officers killed in recent attacks by gunmen.

No fewer than 15 security operatives have been killed in the last three months in coordinated attacks against security operatives in the state.

Governor Emmanuel, however, gave the donation when he paid a condolence visit to the command.

He condemned in strong terms the recent killings in the state and urged the command to rise to the occasion by containing the challenge.

“I condole with the command over the loss of men and assets to the recent security issues witnessed in the state,” Udom Emmanuel told newsmen after the visit.

“I pray God’s consolation for the families of the policemen who lost their breadwinners. In addition to the financial support I have given the deceased families, we will do all within our power to support our men in uniform to end the new wave of criminality in the state.

“As a government, we condemn these senseless attacks and killing of security operatives in our state. I urge the command to rise to the occasion of containing the challenge.”