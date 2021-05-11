Father Mbaka bows, shuts down Adoration Ministry

Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has shut down the Adoration Ministry for a period of one month.

The ministry sent out a notice early Tuesday morning informing members that Fr. Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

A message to that effect obtained posted by DAILY POST read: “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”

The development came few days after Mbaka apologised to the Catholic Church over the attack and destruction of the Enugu Catholic Diocese Bishop’s Court and the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Enugu.

The Bishop’s Court was attacked by protesters who were worried about Mbaka’s whereabout.

However, Mbaka apologised on Sunday while delivering a sermon at the Adoration Ground in Emene.

He said the church did not kidnap him and said he was misquoted by people who wanted to cause problems between him and the church.

The priest said the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed mayhem on the church.

“I wish to apologise to whoever misunderstood my statement at New Haven. I didn’t clap for anybody for destroying anything.

“I am here standing on your behalf and I render my sincere apologies to the Holy Roman and Apostolic Church where I belong and say may the mother church forgive us in any way we didn’t do it well even in all that I said, where I didn’t say it well, we pray for their forgiveness.

“I am on your behalf, kneeling down for the church and I say may the church forgive. What has happened has happened, we are to save the image of the church and the face of the church and the souls of the son of God.

“People started going in and breaking things… Igbos, Hausas and Yorubas, Catholics and non- Catholics.”