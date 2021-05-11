Home Nigeria News EFCC uncovers Fake Bawa’s LinkedIn Account, warns Nigerians

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has alerted the public of the existence of a fake LinkedIn account, supposedly belonging to Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, EFCC.

The commission, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday said the account which is promoted by an unknown impostor is unfortunately attracting unsuspecting followers desirous of networking with the Executive Chairman of the EFCC.

The Commission stated that the “account is fake and has no relationship with the EFCC Chairman.

“Consequently, members of the public are warned to be circumspect and desist from further interaction with the impostor whose motives are sinister,” it said.

 

 

