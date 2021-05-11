Ebuka returns as Big Brother Naija host

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced he will be returning as the host of the Big Brother Naija reality show for this year despite calls for his replacement.

The Rubbin Minds anchor confirmed this on his Instagram page on Monday.

He wrote, “Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija. Let’s go again guys!!!”

No official premiere date has been announced for the show yet, but auditions are currently taking place and the reunion for the Lockdown housemates is in progress.

Big Brother Naija began to air in Nigeria from March 5 to June 4, 2006, as Big Brother Nigeria with Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede as hosts.

However, it was put on hold till January 22, 2017. When it resurfaced, Ebuka who was a contestant in the new format has hosted subsequent editions till date.

Ebuka is a Nigerian lawyer and OAP who hails from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria.

2The father of two was a host of The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

He is the host of Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV, and Judging Matters in Court Room.