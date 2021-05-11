Davido, Victor AD break silence on “Jowo” controversy

Singer, Victor AD, has cleared the air on the rumours that his colleague Davido stole the song, Jowo, from him.

The rumour started on Twitter after one of its users claimed that Victor AD granted an interview where he revealed Davido stole the song.

The tweet read, “Victor AD just confirmed Davido stole his record ‘Jowo’. According to him, OBO heard d song after they recorded ‘Tire You’. He was surprised to see d song on ABT without him/his mgt consent. He said Davido blocked him on Socials & threatened to ruin him. This wickedness.”(sic)

Shortly after the tweet was posted, a debate sparked on social media.

A Twitter user, Tsmith, via the handle @Timmyblinkx, tweeted, “I said it, why is Davido using people’s glory to shine, any of his hit songs are always written by someone. Make Davido just rest abeg. Quit; there is no shame in that.”(sic)

Aligning with Tsmith’s opinion, Mami Nelowie, with her handle @Afroladies_, wrote,” Himself sabi no talent there, E rise on others talents. See what Tekno became after associating with him. E is using ppl & all the glory is 4him.”(sic)

On sighting the negative comments on Twitter, Davido wrote: “I’ll keep being a great person … We move no be for everybody.”

However, Victor AD later denied the claims via his Twitter handle. The singer wrote, “Omo, no be me write JOWO for @davido. I don’t know where all this is coming from. Make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo.”(sic)

“Jowo” is one of the tracks on Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album.

The visual for “Jowo” was shot in Lagos, Nigeria.