Dare Adeboye goes home (Photos)

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
The remains of Dare Adeboye laid to rest

By Ayodele Efunla

The remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye was on Tuesday laid to rest amidst tears mixed with emotions after a Farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Dare, the second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was serving as the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

The farewell service was attended by the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke and wife, Victoria Tokunbo.

The executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, among others, were at the event.

Check some pictures below:

Pastor Dare Adeboye's three daughters at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Pastor Dare Adeboye’s three daughters at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Pastor Dare Adeboye's family at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Pastor Dare Adeboye’s family at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp.
Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Dignitaries at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Dignitaries at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
On of the ministers at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Leke Adeboye speaking at the Farewell Service of his brother
One of the ministers at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
One of the ministers at the Farewell Service of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
A guest artiste at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Pastor Kunle Ajayi ministering at the event
GueNational President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke and wife, Victoria Tokunbo at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Campsts at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke and wife, Victoria Tokunbo at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Guests at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Guests at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp
Remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye at the farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.