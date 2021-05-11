Dare Adeboye goes home (Photos)

By Ayodele Efunla

The remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye was on Tuesday laid to rest amidst tears mixed with emotions after a Farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Dare, the second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was serving as the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

The farewell service was attended by the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke and wife, Victoria Tokunbo.

The executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, among others, were at the event.

Check some pictures below: