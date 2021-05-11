Buhari presides over security council meeting in Abuja (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over the security council meeting in Abuja as the government battles to tackle rising insecurity nationwide.
At the meeting were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, all service chiefs, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, among others.
Below are photos from the event captured by Tolani Alli.
Every damn thing is wrong with Nigeria. I said “damn!” because, how many times President Buhari is gonna have a securiy meetings with security personnel? What’s up with the “”Security chiefs” holding “sticks?” l mean Nigeria is a joke. Since these meetings been going on forever nothing,i say nothing has changed.