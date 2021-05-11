Breaking: Remains of Dare Adeboye laid to rest

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God has been laid to rest at a private vault at the Redemption Camp.

Pastor Dare was buried on Tuesday after a farewell service for him at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, RCCG.

The deceased before his death was the Youth Provincial Pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. He died suddenly on Tuesday, June 4 in his sleep.

Founder of Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, while praying for the immediate family of the deceased said there shall be no going back for the church and the family.

He noted that it shall be forward ever for them after the death of Pastor Dare.

His words: “Every challenge of life requires a constant. Every problem in life requires a constant for solution.

“Let God be true is our constant, ever reliable, ever sure, He knows what He is doing.

“He said what I do now thou knowest not but thou shall know hereafter.

“No going back. It shall be forward ever. For the entire family, it shall be forward ever, for the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it shall be forward ever, for the body of Christ it shall be forward ever.”

Before Oyedepo prayed for the family, Pastor Leke Adeboye, brother to the deceased read the bible at the farewell ceremony.

Leke said there is no reason to grief and called on all to only remember the deceased and the family of the deceased in their prayers.

Dignitaries present at the farewell ceremony of the late Pastor Dare were Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Bishop David Oyedepo, former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, among others.

After the farewell ceremony, Pastor Dare’s remains was taken away for burial at an undisclosed location.