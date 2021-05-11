Breaking: Manchester City are EPL Champions after Man. United lose

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Manchester City have been crowned English Premier League champions after Manchester United lost 1-2 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday.

United needed to win the match to keep the pressure on City which lost 1-2 to Chelsea at the weekend.

Leicester City, needing a win to ensure they remain in top four, stunned the host on 10 minutes with a Luke Thomas’ brilliant strike.

Thomas converted a killer cross before stroking a beautiful finish into the top right corner.

United responded three minutes later to make the score 1-1 through Mason Greenwood.

It was an amazing individual effort from Greenwood which ended with a strike from inside the penalty area.

He sent the ball precisely into the bottom left corner and made it 1:1. Kasper Schmeichel was helpless.

Leicester compounded United’s woe on 66 minutes, with a strike from Caglar Soyuncu.

Soyuncu out-jumped the defence inside the six-yard box to meet the resulting corner and scored with a great header into the roof of the net.

Despite United having most possession, Leicester were the more adventurous as they garnered 12 goal attempts as against five by United.

Leicester also have three shots on goal, with United recording only one shot on goal.