Aso Rock Villa Attack: No one is safe in Nigeria, says Ozekhome

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has stated that the burglary attempt by armed robbers on the Aso Rock Villa residence of Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that no Nigerian is safe.

A gang of burglars made an attempt to burgle the residence of Gambari, on Monday.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had confirmed the incident in a tweet.

Reacting to the development, Ozekhome, described the robbery attempt as shameful and disgusting, in a statement titled, ‘Burglary In The Villa: When The Chicken Comes Home To Roost’.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), there is no security anywhere in the country and no Nigerian is safe.

“I am not surprised to hear that the official residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari inside Aso Villa has been burgled,” he said.

“It is still a wonder, indeed a miracle, for which I am grateful to God, that Nigeria herself has not still been physically abducted and kidnapped as a country, though she has since been abducted and kidnapped, literally, in terms of economy, corruption, nepotism, cronyism, prebendalism, crass tribalism, and religious bigotry. There is no security anywhere in the land.

“Boko haram are only kilometers away from the federal seat of government in Abuja. In Niger State, they have since planted their flags of sovereignty over many Nigerian territories. The Governor himself said so…Whether in the air, on water, or by road, or in the markets, malls, schools, churches, mosques, streets, alleys, government seats, Nigerians are not safe from rampaging marauders.

“The burglary of a whole Chief of Staff’s residence therefore merely points to the dire times and vulnerability of all. After all, if gold rusts, what will iron do? One of the greatest signs of a failed state is when there is a balance of power of violence and control over instruments of terror between a legitimate government and non-state actors, such as terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, etc. That is where we are today, unfortunately.

“It blames every person and all others, but itself. It still blames the PDP that it snatched power from in an unfair election 6 whopping years ago!

“Now, it has invented rumours of a possible coup against it as a not so ingenious strategy of distraction from its woeful performance and abysmal failure. So shameful and disgusting. Nigeria, we hail thee,” he concluded.