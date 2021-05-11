11 suspected illegal oil bunkerers busted in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 11 suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Six of the suspects: Adinadu Chinonso; Chinedu Okoh; Paul Ejiofo; Christian Nweke, Nnaji Chidinma and Donatus Nnamani were arrested on May 7, 2021, along ÑPA Road, Port Harcourt.

The remaining five suspects: Francis Ezeakalam; Uchenna Asiegbu; Uchenna Okah, Ibrahim Olapade and Ndidi Akuneho were arrested on May 9, 2021 at the same location.

A statement issued by EFCC‘s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday said they were arrested based on verified intelligence obtained by the EFCC, on their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

He said items recovered from them include: three mack trucks without any registration number, one Volkswagen bus and one Nissan car.

He said the trucks were fully loaded with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while the remaining two vehicles were loaded with cellophane bags containing same products.

Uwujaren added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.