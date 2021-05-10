Unveiling my record label, a dream come true: Oga-nla

By Daniels Ekugo

Adedeju Dan Oladehinde a.k.a Oga-nla has described the unveiling of his record label, Sunny-Dee Records as a dream come true.

Oladehinde who spoke to selected media men on Sunday said “In all my life, as a businessman till now, I have had the desire to do something different, something unique in the entertainment industry.

“I toiled day and night dreaming big, I always tell myself – you can do this, you can achieve it. I then moved on to plan myself into my dreams. It is a challenge. A big one at that.

“I know great producers and label owners, they gave me the courage to understudy them. I took their challenges and improved on them.”

When asked about the challenges he has encountered, he said “it is a different ball game here in Nigeria. Most Record Label owners had challenges, they overcame and become a household name. You hear their grace to grass stories but nobody has ever asked, what has been the rationale behind their fall? I understudied all these, did a critical analysis and came out with something unique but something to thrill the fans.”

According to the Sunny Dee Records boss, “My record label has come to stay. We want to change the narrative, that is why our first signing Kiss Jaga, recorded and released his first album and video – Hustle. Produced by Sabi and we are thrilled it is moving up the scales.

“Kiss Jaga’s ‘Hustle’ came as a task to us and we did everything to make the burden easier and what we have in the market now is a great song. We are proud of him and I promise he’s going to be on the top ten chart soon.’