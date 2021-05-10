Shina Peller donates medical equipment to health centres in Oyo State

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives from Oyo state has demonstrated his concern about the welfare of his people by donating medical equipment to health centres.

The lawmaker, who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency made the presentation on Sunday at the Shina-Ayo Health Intervention Programm.

He presented ambulances and other medical equipment to health centres in his constituency.

Shina Peller said there is need to address some of developmental deficits in the Federal constituency and Oke Ogun at large.

Among items donated are delivery couch with stirrups, Trolley Patient stretchers, Generator sets, Tricycles, Weighing scale for children and adults, motorcycles, Stadiometer, and Mucus Extractor.

The lawmaker stated that despite the economic challenges faced by the government, as a result of the global effect of the covid-19 pandemic and insecurity, he remains resolute in fulfilling his campaign promises.

“Today, we have gathered here in fulfillment of the letter ‘H’ in my political acronym ‘SHINA-AYO’, which represents Health. As we all know that Health is wealth and he who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.

“Today’s programme is multifaceted, it includes, empowerment of health centers in the constituency with basic tools and mobility. Free eye test to over 2000, treatment, and allocation of recommended glasses to the constituents with eye challenges.

“Development and progress is only attainable when there is unity and love. Let’s rise above divisions and do what is best for Oke-Ogun and stop pandering to partisan interests of certain individuals or sections of the society.

“Oke-Ogun is greater than individuals and must always be given its pride of place,” he said.

Peller also said the issue of security in the country needs urgent attention.

The lawmaker claimed that in the last three months, more than 1000 Nigerians have been killed across Nigeria and 949 kidnapped in Kaduna State alone.

Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau, Ajinese 1, at the event commended the effort of the lawmaker for changing the face of Oke Ogun saying Peller is a true son of the soil.

“Peller has been doing a lot for people of his constituency and this is a sign of true representatives and this is a laudable initiative,” he said.

Also, Secretary of General Hospital, Iseyin, Akande Moses thanked Peller for the 18-seater bus that he donated.